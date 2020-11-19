Due to a tree shortage, PopCares will not be holding its annual Christmas tree sale this year. Instead, the cancer charity is hosting a holiday drive-thru dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Bounti-Fare, 200 Howland Ave. Dinner selections include baked stuffed chicken or pasta primavera.
Each dinner costs $20. Ticket sales end Dec. 7. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the PopCares Facebook page.
PopCares is also collecting donations of nonperishable food items for the Northern Berkshire Al Nelson Food Pantry. Anyone who brings an item to donate will be entered into a prize drawing.
For more information, email popcares@yahoo.com.