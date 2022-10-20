Adams: Pumpkin Walk, carving session slated

Mill City Productions announces Pumpkin Walk 2022, a free self-guided jack-o-lantern display from 5:30 to 7:30 Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St., in collaboration with the Adams Council on Aging and the Adams Events Committee.
Free hot cider and treats will be available as guests browse jack-o-lanterns carved by community members.
A pumpkin carving session to generate jack-o-lanterns for the Pumpkin Walk will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, indoors at the Adams Visitor Center; masks are required.
The public is encouraged to bring pumpkins to carve and decorate. A limited number of free pumpkins for carving will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Donated jack-o-lanterns can also be dropped off at this time.
Email Mill City Productions at contactmillcity@gmail.com for more information.