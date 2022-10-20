<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams: Pumpkin Walk, carving session slated

Mill City Productions announces Pumpkin Walk 2022, a free self-guided jack-o-lantern display from 5:30 to 7:30 Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St., in collaboration with the Adams Council on Aging and the Adams Events Committee.

Free hot cider and treats will be available as guests browse jack-o-lanterns carved by community members.

A pumpkin carving session to generate jack-o-lanterns for the Pumpkin Walk will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, indoors at the Adams Visitor Center; masks are required.

The public is encouraged to bring pumpkins to carve and decorate. A limited number of free pumpkins for carving will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Donated jack-o-lanterns can also be dropped off at this time.

Email Mill City Productions at contactmillcity@gmail.com for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all