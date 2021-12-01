The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum's Hoosac Valley Train Ride is offering a pair of scenic and festive holiday excursions through the end of the year.
The Tinseliner Christmas Train allows passengers to step back in time and experience a 1950's Christmas. The 90-minute round-trip train ride features caroling and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Excursion dates are Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4 through 19.
The Mistletoe & Martini Cabaret Train features Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora leading sing-alongs of holiday classics. The train is B.Y.O.B. and riders are encouraged to bring their own eggnog, cocoa and snacks. Excursion dates are Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Online tickets can be purchased at berkshiretrains.org/tickets.