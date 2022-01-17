The 2022 annual town census has been mailed to all town residents. The census is mandated by Massachusetts General Law and it is important to have the correct residential count to apply for state aid, as well as grants.
Residents are asked to review the form, make necessary changes, sign, and return it to the town clerk's office in the envelope provided, even if there are no changes. A drop box is located in front of Town Hall.
Households with dependent children who are not listed on the census form should add their children and complete the information that pertains to each child. Information regarding children is not public record and is used only by the schools for enrollment purposes.
Residents cannot register to vote or change party enrollment on the census but failure to respond may result in removal from the active voters list.
Anyone who does not receive their census form or wishes to provide the information by phone should call the town clerk's office at 413-743-8300, ext. 176. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.