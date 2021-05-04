Graduates of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School who have completed their first year of college are invited to apply for the Julia Bowen Bridge to College Scholarship. The scholarship fund was established in 2017 to honor Bowen, BART’s founding executive director.
A scholarship of up to $1,000 will be awarded to a BART alumnus or alumna who has successfully completed year one of college. Assuming successful completion of the school year, the award will be continued for successive years. The award does not need to be used for tuition.
Applications and requirements may be accessed at bit.ly/Bowen2021. The application deadline is May 15.