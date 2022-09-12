ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honors requires a grade point average of 93+ and honors requires a GPA of 85 to 92.9.
High Honors
Grade 8: Gabrielle Driscoll, Grace Perreault, Natalie Tatro
Grade 7: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli
Grade 6: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney, Anthony Trzcinski
Honors
Grade 8: Abbey Little, Andrew Meaney, Aidan Tremblay
Grade 7: Benjamin Harris
Grade 6: Jack Marlowe, Chase Rinaldi