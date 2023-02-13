<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: St. Stanislaus Kostka School honor roll

ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.

High Honors

Grade 8: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli

Grade 7: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney

Grade 6: Julia Daly, Aiden Mendonca, Audrey Potvin

Honors

Grade 8: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris

Grade 7: Kylie Krutiak, Jack Marlowe, Chase Rinaldi, Anthony Trzcinski

Grade 6: Marlene Eason, Kailin Kareh

