ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2020-2021 school year. A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher and honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.
In addition, graduating eighth grade students Colin Daly and Jacinta Felix received the Presidential Award of Excellence recognizing academic success in the classroom. To be eligible, students must receive high honors every quarter from Grades 6-8, are high achieving on their most recent standardized tests, and exemplify the values of St. Stanislaus Kostka School.
High Honors
Grade 8: Colin Daly, Jacinta Felix
Grade 7: Gabrielle Driscoll
Grade 6: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel
Honors
Grade 8: Logan Driscoll, Sofia Francesconi, Cole Maxwell, Noah McGrath, Samuel McGrath, Joshua Touponce
Grade 7: Andrew Meaney, Amanda Reese, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay
Grade 6: Hayden Barrett, Brandon Sinopoli, Jeremy Zepka