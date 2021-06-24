ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2020-2021 school year. A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher and honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.

In addition, graduating eighth grade students Colin Daly and Jacinta Felix received the Presidential Award of Excellence recognizing academic success in the classroom. To be eligible, students must receive high honors every quarter from Grades 6-8, are high achieving on their most recent standardized tests, and exemplify the values of St. Stanislaus Kostka School.

High Honors

Grade 8: Colin Daly, Jacinta Felix

Grade 7: Gabrielle Driscoll

Grade 6: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel

Honors

Grade 8: Logan Driscoll, Sofia Francesconi, Cole Maxwell, Noah McGrath, Samuel McGrath, Joshua Touponce

Grade 7: Andrew Meaney, Amanda Reese, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay

Grade 6: Hayden Barrett, Brandon Sinopoli, Jeremy Zepka

