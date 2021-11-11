ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the first marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.

A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits honors for an average of 85 to 92.9.

High honors

Grade 8: Gabrielle Driscoll, Natalie Tatro

Grade 7: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli

Grade 6: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney, Anthony Trzcinski

Honors

Grade 8: Timothy Kupiec, Abbey Little, Andrew Meaney, Grace Perreault, Amanda Reese, Aidan Tremblay

Grade 7: Hayden Barrett, Tyler Kruszyna, Jeremy Zepka

Grade 6: Calvin Little, Jack Marlowe, Chase Rinaldi

