ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year.

A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher, and honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.

High Honors 

Grade 8: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli

Grade 7: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney, Anthony Trzcinski

Grade 6: Julia Daly, Marlene Eason, Kailin Kareh, Aiden Mendonca, Audrey Potvin

Honors

Grade 8: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris

Grade 7: Kylie Krutiak

