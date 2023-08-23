ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year.
A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher, and honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.
High Honors
Grade 8: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli
Grade 7: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney, Anthony Trzcinski
Grade 6: Julia Daly, Marlene Eason, Kailin Kareh, Aiden Mendonca, Audrey Potvin
Honors
Grade 8: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris
Grade 7: Kylie Krutiak