ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the third marking period of the 2021-2022 school year. A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.
High Honors
Grade 8: Gabrielle Driscoll
Grade 7: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Brandon Sinopoli
Grade 6: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney
Honors
Grade 8: Lillyonna Crawford, Timothy Kupiec, Abbey Little, Andrew Meaney, Grace Perreault, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay
Grade 7: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris, Mark Kruzel
Grade 6: Anthony Trzcinski