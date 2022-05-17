ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the third marking period of the 2021-2022 school year. A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.

High Honors

Grade 8: Gabrielle Driscoll

Grade 7: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King, Brandon Sinopoli

Grade 6: Claire McGrath, Abigail Meaney

Honors

Grade 8: Lillyonna Crawford, Timothy Kupiec, Abbey Little, Andrew Meaney, Grace Perreault, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay

Grade 7: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris, Mark Kruzel

Grade 6: Anthony Trzcinski

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.