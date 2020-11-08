Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.

A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher and honors for an average between 85 and 92.

High Honors

Grade 8: Colin Daly, Jacinta Felix, Sofia Francesconi.

Grade 6: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King.

Honors

Grade 8: Logan Driscoll, Cole Maxwell, Noah McGrath, Samuel McGrath, Joshua Touponce.

Grade 7: Gabrielle Driscoll, Timothy Kupiec, Andrew Meaney, Ian Militello, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay.

Grade 6: Hayden Barrett, Jayden Dean, Benjamin Harris, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.