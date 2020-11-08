ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.
A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher and honors for an average between 85 and 92.
High Honors
Grade 8: Colin Daly, Jacinta Felix, Sofia Francesconi.
Grade 6: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King.
Honors
Grade 8: Logan Driscoll, Cole Maxwell, Noah McGrath, Samuel McGrath, Joshua Touponce.
Grade 7: Gabrielle Driscoll, Timothy Kupiec, Andrew Meaney, Ian Militello, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay.
Grade 6: Hayden Barrett, Jayden Dean, Benjamin Harris, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli.