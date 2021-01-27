ADAMS — St. Stanislaus Kostka School has announced its honor roll for the second marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.

A student merits high honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits honors for an average between 85 and 92.9.

High Honors

Grade 8: Colin Daly, Jacinta Felix.

Grade 6: Elise Daly, Avah DeBenedetto, Danielle King.

Honors

Grade 8: Logan Driscoll, Sofia Francesconi, Cole Maxwell, Noah McGrath, Samuel McGrath, Joshua Touponce.

Grade 7: Gabrielle Driscoll, Andrew Meaney, Natalie Tatro, Aidan Tremblay.

Grade 6: Hayden Barrett, Benjamin Harris, Mark Kruzel, Brandon Sinopoli.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.