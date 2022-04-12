Northern Berkshire Democratic voters are invited to a meet and greet with candidates for state office at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave. The event is hosted by the North Adams Democratic City Committee and the Williamstown Democratic Town Committee.
Candidates for lieutenant governor joining this event include state Sen. Adam Hinds, state Sen. Eric Lesser, state Rep. Tami Gouveia, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, candidate for state auditor, will also attend.
Democratic voters from all Northern Berkshire municipalities are encouraged to attend. Admission is free and complementary beer and wine will be served with light appetizers.
No registration is necessary, however those who wish to pre-register and learn more about the candidates can visit the North Adams Democratic City Committee’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/NADemocrats.