The Adams Cheshire Regional School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program from July 5 through Aug. 5.
Free meals for kids and teens will be provided Monday through Friday at Hoosac Valley Elementary School, 14 Commercial St. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Activities are planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The schedule includes Googly Eye Flower Pots on July 5 and 7; Popsicle Butterflies, July 12 and 14; Face Painting, July 21 only; Rainbow in a Jar, July 26 and 28; and coloring sheets and miscellaneous, Aug. 2 and 4.