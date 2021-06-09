Adams Free Library will begin signups for the Summer Reading Challenge on Monday, June 14. This year’s theme, “Tails and Tales,” celebrates animals of all sorts. Children of all ages are invited to participate.
Participants can sign up on Beanstack to keep track of reading, win badges and collect raffle tickets to win prizes at the end of the summer. Paper reading logs will also be available at the library.
Visit adamslibraryma.org/youth-services for more information and the calendar with planned events, all of which will be held outdoors at the Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St. Separate registration is required for each event.
Information: 413-743-8345.