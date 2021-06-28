The Adams Free Library will host “Jungle Jim” Manning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, outdoors on a big screen at the Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St.
To fit with the 2021 Massachusetts Library Summer Reading theme, “Tails & Tales,” Manning has created a performance called “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Participants will also learn how to make their own balloon animal to keep. Registration is required at 413-743-8345.
Utilizing comedy, magic, storytelling and balloon art, Manning brings familiar characters to life, and helps children develop positive attitudes about the value of their own stories. This program is best for ages 4-11. Children under the age of 4 may participate with parental help.
For more information, call 413-743-8345 or visit adamslibraryma.org.