“Autographs and Timeless Wisdom,” an exhibit featuring a recently donated Gilded Age-era autograph book holding Susan B. Anthony’s authenticated quote and signature, will open Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, 67 East St.
The hand-written quote may be the only one in existence as it is undocumented in any of Anthony’s archived speeches or correspondence.
In addition to Anthony’s salutation, the 5" by 9” leather-bound volume holds the signatures and words of prominent American social reformers, scientists, writers, and nine presidents.
Massachusetts residents Terry Maitland and Gail Clock donated the book that belonged in their family for three generations. Additionally, the new exhibit will present the history and tradition of the 19th century autograph book and feature an interactive section for children to practice their own signatures.
The exhibit will run through Thanksgiving weekend. In addition, all pages of the book have been digitized and will be available for viewing on the kiosk in the museum’s kitchen.