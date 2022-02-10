Susan B. Anthony's 202nd birthday celebration will be held online from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, via Zoom.
Women's rights scholar Erika Bachiochi will speak on "Early British feminist Mary Wollstonecraft’s influence on American 19th century suffragists."
The program will feature Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum intern Faith Motta and her sister, Hope, who will portray 19th century mill girls who lived in the Anthony Homestead when they owned a mill.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p98ur26.