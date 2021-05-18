The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum is offering summer internships to interested college-age students. A small stipend is available.
Students work independently on a project they propose for college credit. They also learn history museum administration by working as docents and in the gift shop and helping with research. The museum offers apartment space for students who do not live locally.
Over the years, student intern projects have encompassed a wide range of disciplines, from art and music to education and technology.
For more information, visit susanbanthonybirthplace.com/internships.