The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum is offering summer internships to interested college-age students. A small stipend is available.

Students work independently on a project they propose for college credit. They also learn history museum administration by working as docents and in the gift shop and helping with research. The museum offers apartment space for students who do not live locally.

Over the years, student intern projects have encompassed a wide range of disciplines, from art and music to education and technology.  

For more information, visit susanbanthonybirthplace.com/internships.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.