Adams: Benefit concert for Adams Theater

Two Piano Journey, a mother and son piano-playing duo on a tour to raise money for charitable causes, is playing a benefit concert for the revitalization of the Adams Theater from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The theater is located at 27 Park St.
Visit adamstheater.org/twopianojourney for tickets.
Michelle Chen Kuo and her son, Christopher Kuo, have performed together in many major performance spaces, including Carnegie Hall in New York City and the David Friend Recital Hall at Berklee College of Music.
In collaboration with many philanthropic organizations, they have been able to help raise more than $1.5 million for social causes.
The Adams Theater is in its first phase of renovation. Since its establishment in March 2021 under Yina Moore, its founder and executive director, Adams Theater has been investing resources to upgrade the interior and exterior of the building while supporting local organizations and artists to produce community-engaging works.