Adams: Dance performance, community workshop

Choreographer and director Fern Katz and her dance company, Fern Katz & Co., which has been in residence at The Adams Theater during the month of August, will present a free community dance workshop on Thursday, Aug. 31, and a ticketed performance on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The free two-hour workshop, “Improvisation, Dance, Connection, and Party!” begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. All ages and abilities are welcome.
"Ephemera," the contemporary dance performance, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Tickets range from $10-$30 and can be purchased at adamstheater.org. The box office at 27 Park St. is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
All local students 17 and under can attend at least one Adams Theater show for free with preregistration; email info@adamstheater.org. Theater patrons can help pay it forward by purchasing a community ticket in addition to their own.