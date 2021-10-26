The public is invited to a one-time-only opportunity to walk through the skeletons of the Adams Theater before it closes down for renovation in the winter.
Working with a group of artists led by Joe Wheaton, Adams Theater will unveil "Bones of the Adams Theater," its first immersive projection experience, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The Halloween event is co-hosted by the Adams Lions Club.
From 4 to 4:30 p.m., local children will walk through the theater as a part of the Lions Club's Halloween Parade, and from 4:30 to 8 p.m., the theater will be open to the public with free popcorn and hot dogs.
Information: facebook.com/AdamsTheater.