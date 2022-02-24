The Northern Berkshire United Way will serve its annual Dave's Famous Chicken Dinner as a takeout event from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave. Registration closes Thursday, March 3.

Cost is $25. To order, visit tinyurl.com/2p9y6fsm, call Northern Berkshire United Way at 413-663-9062 or email pmessina@nbunitedway.org.

Customers should stay true to their scheduled pickup time, remain in their vehicle and wear a mask. If the order is part of a large group or business, specify that group/business name when picking up the order.

This fundraiser supports 19 member agencies of Northern Berkshire United Way.

