The Northern Berkshire United Way will serve its annual Dave's Famous Chicken Dinner as a takeout event from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave. Registration closes Thursday, March 3.
Cost is $25. To order, visit tinyurl.com/2p9y6fsm, call Northern Berkshire United Way at 413-663-9062 or email pmessina@nbunitedway.org.
Customers should stay true to their scheduled pickup time, remain in their vehicle and wear a mask. If the order is part of a large group or business, specify that group/business name when picking up the order.
This fundraiser supports 19 member agencies of Northern Berkshire United Way.