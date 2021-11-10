The Board of Selectmen voted on Nov. 3 to implement the town’s traditional winter overnight on-street parking restriction from Dec. 1 through March 31. Historically, the parking restriction ran from Nov. 15 to April 15.
Last season, as a test protocol, the restriction was implemented only when a snow emergency was declared.
At its workshop on Oct. 27, the board heard feedback from the Department of Public Works operations supervisor, police chief and town administrator who all recommended that the blanket, on-street overnight parking ban be reinstated for the winter months citing safety concerns for both the public and DPW plow operators.
The town permits overnight, off-street parking at two municipal lots, Renfrew Lot and Kearns Lane Lot, upon the purchase of a parking permit. The annual permits are available from the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at Town Hall for a $75 fee on a first come, first served basis and subject to terms and conditions.
For more information, call the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 413-743-8300, ext. 177, or the Police Department at 413-743-1212.