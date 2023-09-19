Salisbury, Conn.: Affordable housing forum planned

The Salisbury Forum and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation will present "Housing + Jobs + Conservation: A Roadmap for Action" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road. A reception will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.
This free community event will address the challenges posed by the rapidly decreasing affordability of housing, and how the issue intersects with economic and conservation imperatives.
As part of the event, the Foundation for Community Health, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and its Fund for the Northwest Corner will announce the launch of a new grant program, in partnership with Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity.
For more information and to register, visit SalisburyForum.org.