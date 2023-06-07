<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Clarksburg: Ahab Hill family sets 103rd reunion

The 103rd annual reunion of the Ahab and Ruth Hill Family Association will be held Sunday, June 11, at the Clarksburg State Park Pavilion following a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery on Veazie Street Extension, North Adams.

Grills are available on site. The picnic will feature a brown bag auction for the children and poems and songs sung by the Hillside Singers. Bring an item for the auction, a dish to share and family photos and genealogy information. 

For more information, call Larry at 413-663-9506, Donna at 413-664-6914 or Jennifer at 413-347-0761.

