Windsor: Naturalist leading weekend snowshoe hikes

Aimee Gelinas, naturalist and director of Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center, will be leading year-end and First Day snowshoe hikes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The use of snowshoes is dependent on trail conditions. Registration is required for all programs.
Join Gelinas for a fauna, flora, winter ecology, and tracking snowshoe hike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Brook in Ashfield. Snowshoe rentals are available.
The very beginning of the program is wheelchair accessible; participants should note the use of wheelchairs when registering. The program is free but donations will be accepted. Email aimee@gaiaroots.com to register.
Gelinas will lead two First Day programs on Sunday. A boreal spruce-fir forest ecology, trees and tracking snowshoe program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Tamarack Hollow. The cost is $20. Snowshoe rentals are available for $5. Email aimee@gaiaroots.com to register.
A winter wildlife tracking and tree identification snowshoe trek will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday on the Hume Brook Trail in Notchview Reservation's spruce-fir forest. For event fees, information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/2s3jtvk3.
Information: tamarackhollow.org.