Pittsfield: Albany Berkshire Ballet performing 'The Nutcracker'

Albany Berkshire Ballet will present its 48th annual tour of "The Nutcracker" at 1:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Berkshire Community College.
The production features principal dancers from around the country accompanied by 150-200 local area students in its youth casts.
"The Nutcracker" will also be performed on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at The Egg in Albany, N.Y., and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Springfield Symphony Hall, Springfield.
Tickets: Albanyberkshireballet.org.