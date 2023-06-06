<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Alert Hose to honor deceased members

Members of the Alert Hose Company will gather Sunday, June 11, to pay respects to the deceased members of the company. The public is invited.

The annual Fireman Sunday event will begin with a Mass at 8 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, followed by breakfast at the American Legion.

At 11 a.m., company members will assemble at Bellevue Cemetery for a reading of the names of members who have died over the past year. A new wreath will be placed on the memorial.

This year’s guest speaker is Charles “Butch” Garrity from the Lanesborough Fire Department. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

