Alford: Artists Collective open studio tour

The Alford Artists Collective is hosting a free one-day open studios tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Eleven Alford-based active and professional artists will be displaying their art and creative process in their home studios, with guest artists in three studios. The self-guided tour has six stops total and is within a two-mile radius in Alford.
The brochure with map is available at the Alford Town Offices, businesses throughout the region, during the tour at any of the six studios, and online at alfordartists.com. The tour will be well-marked with signs along the route.