The Alford/Egremont Cultural Council is accepting proposals from organizations, schools and individuals for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Applications are due Oct. 15.
These grants help underwrite projects, programs and events in the arts, humanities and sciences that foster a rich cultural life for Alford and Egremont residents.
New and innovative projects, including virtual events, are encouraged. Applications that provide free or low-cost programs and events will be given priority.
All applications should be typed and signed by the applicant and sent to Alford/Egremont Cultural Council, Egremont Town Hall, P.O. Box 368, South Egremont, MA 01258.
Grant applications are available through the Mass Cultural Council at tinyurl.com/j6ya2kpx.