The Alford-Egremont Cultural Council is accepting online grant applications for community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities. Application deadline is Oct. 17.
The Council consciously attempts to divide funds evenly between programs that serve specific populations and those that benefit the entire local community. Special consideration is given to projects and programs that take place in Alford and Egremont and neighboring towns.
For those wishing to be considered for an Alford-Egremont cultural grant, the Council is now awarding Direct Grants providing funding in advance of the project’s launch allowing an expanded opportunity for those with limited project development funds.
To learn more about grant opportunities and how to apply, visit tinyurl.com/2p887saw. To begin an application, visit tinyurl.com/4ekr94d7.
Direct questions to James Warwick at jameswarwick01@yahoo.com.