The Alford Artists Collective is hosting a free one-day open studios tour through the historic village of Alford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Eight Alford-based active and professional artists will be displaying their art and creative process in their home studios, with guest artists sharing the spaces. The tour has five stops.
The participating artists include Dai Ban, sculpture; Naomi Blumenthal, ceramic sculpture; Christine Casarsa, paintings; Debbie Harper, necklaces; Kristen Palazzo, photography and works on paper; Beth Schaeffer, jewelry; Julie Scott, monotypes and paintings; and Shira Toren, paintings.
The Studio Tour starts at the Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road, where guides are available for pickup. The tour is best by car and bicycle.
For more information and a preview of the artists’ work, studios and tour route map, visit AlfordArtists.com and @AlfordArtists on Instagram.