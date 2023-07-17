Alford voters to consider negotiating for a single electricity rate for the town

ALFORD — Voters will be asked to allow the town to initiate the process to negotiate a single electricity rate for homes and municipal buildings at a special town meeting on July 25 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Roxanne Germain, Select Board secretary, explained that surrounding towns have already taken the step, which will allow the town to negotiate with a private electricity supplier for a single rate.
Residents who preferred to use a different plan could opt out, she said.
“This step,” she said, “is required by the state so that the town can get bids.”
The town meeting will consider one other item: a request to transfer $140,000 from the stabilization fund to purchase a 2024 F-600.
Germain said that vote is being taken to try to get a “leg up” on orders for vehicles, which take about six months.