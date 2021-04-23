The Select Board has announced that Alford is the recipient of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Grant in the amount of $24,002 to create the Seekonk Brook Marsh Trail Project on the Parsonage property, 9 Alford Center Road. The award will cover the entire cost of the project.
The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walking trail will provide a safe way to observe the wetlands. Greenagers will prepare the site by clearing the area of trash and invasives. Trail construction will begin in mid-May.