The Select Board has announced that Alford is the recipient of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Grant in the amount of $24,002 to create the Seekonk Brook Marsh Trail Project on the Parsonage property, 9 Alford Center Road. The award will cover the entire cost of the project.

The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walking trail will provide a safe way to observe the wetlands. Greenagers will prepare the site by clearing the area of trash and invasives. Trail construction will begin in mid-May.

