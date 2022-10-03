Local officials remind the public that the health advisory issued Sept. 10 regarding a potentially harmful cyanobacteria bloom in Pontoosuc Lake is still in effect and continued caution is advised.
Although results from analysis of samples taken from the water column are within the acceptable range for all water activities, the presence of an intermittent scum necessitates continuation of the alert.
The scum potentially has high levels of toxic bacteria and could produce adverse health effects on those swimming or with other close water contact. Pittsfield and Lanesborough public health officials are vigilantly monitoring the levels of cyanobacteria.
Algae blooms can change the water’s appearance from slightly discolored to resembling pea soup or thick paint. Blooms frequently appear blue or green but could appear brown or red.
Skin contact can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and inflammation of the respiratory tract. Swallowing contaminated water can lead to nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In severe cases, the liver and nervous system can be affected.
People or pets coming in contact with the water should be rinsed off with fresh water immediately. Those who believe they or their pet are experiencing adverse health effects should contact their doctor or veterinarian.
Information: Pittsfield Health Department at 413-499-9411 or health@cityofpittsfield.org.