New Marlborough: Larkin performing 'Grief' excerpts

Comedian, award-winning audiobook narrator and bestselling novelist Alison Larkin will present a sneak preview of excerpts from her new solo show, "Grief … a Comedy," at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the New Marlborough Meeting House, 154 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road.

Larkin will be accompanied by Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Schreiner. 

An earlier version of Larkin's show, called "Grief the Musical … a Comedy," sold out the Great Barrington Public Theatre in 2022. Larkin, who found true love in her 50s, wrote the show following the death of her husband.

Tickets are available at nmmeetinghouse.org or by calling 413-229-5045.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

