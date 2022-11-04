North Adams: Thanksgiving meals for homebound seniors

Reservations are open for the 38th "Thanksgiving for Seniors Program" sponsored by All Saints Berkshires Episcopal Church and community donations.
Free meals are available to seniors age 60 and older who are alone and live in Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, North Adams, and Williamstown.
Meals will be delivered by community volunteers between 11 a.m. and noon Thursday, Nov. 24.
Reservations are required by calling All Saints at 413-664-9656 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If no answer, leave a message with your name, town and phone number; speak clearly. Someone will call to confirm the reservation.
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals. Those interested can call All Saints at 413-664-9656.