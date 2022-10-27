<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: All Souls' Day Mass at cemetery

An All Souls' Day Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Mausoleum Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 222 Peck's Road.

Msgr. Michael Shershanovich will be leading the service. All are welcome to attend.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

