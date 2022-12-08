Great Barrington: Town names new finance coordinator

The town has named Allison M. Crespo as its new finance coordinator.
Crespo has held a series of roles with the city of Pittsfield, most recently as city accountant for seven years. She previously held positions as the city's information systems specialist, assistant treasurer and head clerk. In the private sector she worked for Berkshire Bank.
In her new role, Crespo will oversee all town financial operations, including an annual budget of approximately $40 million.
"I'm excited to welcome Allison to our team here in Great Barrington," said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. "Her local roots, municipal finance experience, and professional network make her a perfect fit for this key town position."
Crespo studied business administration at Berkshire Community College and is a 2022 graduate of the City of Pittsfield Leadership Development Academy. She also attends annual courses at the Massachusetts Municipal Auditors and Accountants Association.
She has completed coursework with the Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurers Association, along with other professional development programs.
In the community, Crespo serves as a board member for MyCom Federal Credit Union and she has held memberships in other professional associations. At Berkshire Bank, she earned the Exceptional Performer Award and was recognized for outstanding services.
She is a resident of Pittsfield.