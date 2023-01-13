Massachusetts: Alzheimer's Association educational conference

Massachusetts residents are invited to a free educational conference hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region for individuals living with dementia and their families. The two-day New England Family Conference will take place Feb. 3-4, via Zoom.
The event is free and open to individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, family caregivers and the general public. New this year, live translation in Spanish will be offered during the entire conference.
Experts in the field of care and support will share practical and concrete recommendations, resources and guidance in the care and support for those living a life with dementia.
For a full list of sessions, topics and speakers, and to register for the conference, visit alzfamilyconference.org.