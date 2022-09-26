The Berkshire County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St.
Walkers will be welcomed at 8:30 a.m. and the Promise Garden ceremony honoring those affected by Alzheimer's will begin at 9:45 a.m.
The annual event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This year's Berkshire County Walk aims to raise $104,000.
Participants can choose to start a team, join a team, or walk as an individual. To register online or to make a donation, visit alzwalkMANH.org.