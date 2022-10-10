"Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia," an education program presented by the Alzheimer's Association, will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Sugar Hill Assisted Living Community, 45 Main St.
Topics include the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, Alzheimer's disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer's Association resources.
To register, call 413-684-0100 or email dvigna@banecare.com.