Pittsfield: Relay For Life on June 24 to help end cancer

The 28th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Berkshire County will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Guardian Life Insurance Company, 700 South St. This year's theme is "Dashing Towards a Cure."
"Relay For Life is more than just a walk," said Ray Gardino, event lead, in a prepared release. "It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families."
Highlights include the opening ceremony and survivor/caregiver lap at 10 a.m., the hometown heroes lap at noon, a luminaria ceremony at 8:30 p.m., and the silent candlelight lap at 9:30 p.m.
This year's Relay features a car cruise, live entertainment, Biggins Diggins food truck, crafters, raffles, and a 50/50 golf ball drop fundraiser.
The BHS Bloodmobile will be conducting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, email camuso@bhs1.org or call 413-447-2597, option 2.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.
Visit RelayForLife.org/BerkshireCounty to sign up or make a donation.