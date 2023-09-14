Pittsfield: POW/MIA remembrance ceremony planned

American Legion Post 68 will conduct its inaugural POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South St.
Lenwood Vaspra, Post 68 commander, will serve as master of ceremonies and guest speaker. Members of local veterans groups will post the colors.
The program includes an invocation and the POW/MIA prayer administered by Post 68 Chaplin Dick Kurek, the National Anthem performed by Mary Verdi, the Missing Man Ceremony, taps played by Joe Difilippo, the benediction by Rebecca Tanner, American Legion chaplin and Post 68 vice commander, and the retiring of the colors.
City officials and the public are invited to attend.