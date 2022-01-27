The Burnett Gallery at the Jones Library invites artists to apply to exhibit in the virtual monthly art shows beginning June 2022 through May 2023.
The monthly online exhibits will feature up to 24 images, along with the artist’s statement and contact information.
Interested artists may apply as individuals, pairs or groups at joneslibrary.org/galleryapplication. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 and jurying will take place in March.
The gallery link is featured on the Jones library website, shows are available 24/7 to the public, and past exhibits are made easily accessible in Burnett Gallery virtual archive.