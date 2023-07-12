Hillsdale, N.Y.: Crystal Radio Sessions short story readings

Crystal Radio Sessions, the series where professional actors read aloud the work of contemporary writers, returns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, to the Hilltop Barn at Roe Jan Park, 9140 N.Y. Route 22.
Presented for the fifth year by Ancram Opera House, Crystal Radio Sessions is modeled after Symphony Space’s “Selected Shorts” and features fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction, and personal essays by established and emerging writers from the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires.
This year’s short stories are “The Yellow'' by Samantha Hunt, read by Sandy York, and “Sugar Bath” by Harris Lahti, read by Joey Taylor. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 with student ID, and are available at ancramoperahouse.org.