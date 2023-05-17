Middlefield: Sculpture Trail opens May 19

Sculptor Andrew DeVries announces the new season of the Sculpture Trail featuring over 40 works on 15 acres located at 36/42 East River Road.
The Sculpture Trail is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 19 through Sept. 3, and other times by appointment.
The sculptures along the trail include outdoor figurative and abstract works in bronze created by DeVries. New this year are recently installed aluminum signs of poetry by various writers.
For directions, visit andrewdevries.com or call DeVries' studio at 413-238-7755.