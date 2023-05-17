<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Middlefield: Sculpture Trail opens May 19

Sculptor Andrew DeVries announces the new season of the Sculpture Trail featuring over 40 works on 15 acres located at 36/42 East River Road.

The Sculpture Trail is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 19 through Sept. 3, and other times by appointment.

The sculptures along the trail include outdoor figurative and abstract works in bronze created by DeVries. New this year are recently installed aluminum signs of poetry by various writers. 

For directions, visit andrewdevries.com or call DeVries' studio at 413-238-7755.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

