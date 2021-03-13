Anthony Boskovich, a candidate for Select Board in Williamstown, will host a campaign event Monday. The gathering runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the 6 House Pub, 866 Cold Spring Road in Williamstown.

In a news release, Boskovich said he welcomes the opportunity to answer questions from town residents and to speak about his goals as a candidate for the board. The event will observe social distancing. Mask use is required. A supply of masks will be available.

Boskovich is a former trial lawyer and Williams College graduate. In a campaign statement, he said he is running largely in response to the divisiveness he witnessed in the past year in town.

“As the year progressed, our town passed some tests with flying colors, but on others, we ripped ourselves apart,” he said in the statement. “We saw allegations made against the police department and its officers; citizens shouted down by others who disagreed; Select Board meetings hijacked by citizens; center leaning citizens who continue to feel they have no voice on the Select Board; a police chief and town manager run out of town; and conduct that has had the very real effect of sowing discord and division instead of bringing this town together. At that point, I knew I had to step up and run for Select Board.”

Two Select Board seats will be decided at the May 11 annual town election — a three-year term and the one year that remains in the three-year term being vacated early by Jeffrey Thomas. Nomination papers are due March 23.